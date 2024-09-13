Backstage Update On Alleged WWE Incident Between MGK And Randy Orton

As PWMania.com previously reported, there seemed to be a backstage incident between American music star MGK and WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton in an event the company held several weeks back.

Fightful Select reports that there hasn’t been any footage that anyone has seen which corroborates to the claims made by MGK, and several people have made attempts to find any related clips or video footage to back up those claims.

Every WWE star and employee contacted about the alleged incident claimed the first time they heard anything about it was when MGK made his comments on the Impaulsive podcast.

Some believe MGK is simply working around his comments as he has enjoyed making appearances in WWE and those who have spoken to Orton directly about the alleged incident were told flat out that it just didn’t happen.