Backstage Update On Apollo Crews Missing WWE Extreme Rules

Apollo Crews missed The Horror Show at Extreme Rules because of the CoronaVirus, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

As reported before here on PWMania, Crews, who currently holds the WWE United States Championship, was scheduled to face MVP last night but it was announced that he was not cleared due to a back injury suffered at the hands of Bobby Lashley on the 6/29 Raw.

The real reason for the absence is that Crews recently did not pass his COVID test. He is scheduled to be evaluated again today and could be cleared for tonight’s Raw episode. Crews has not appeared on Raw since the 6/29 episode where the injury angle was done.