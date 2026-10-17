Backstage Update On Avery Styles’ Status After TNA Tapings

Fightful Select reports that several wrestlers sustained injuries following TNA Wrestling’s recent TV tapings, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday night at the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama, for upcoming episodes of iMPACT.

One of the wrestlers mentioned in the report is Avery Styles, who was among those injured after this week’s tapings. Styles, who made his in-ring debut during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound for Glory, was seen in a walking boot after the tapings. The report notes that the nature of his injury appears to involve his foot or ankle, but details on its severity remain unclear. Updates will be provided as they become available. The report does not specify which other talents may have been injured following the taping.

Avery Styles, the son of WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend AJ Styles, signed with TNA at Lockdown in late August. He was featured in a backstage segment with Frankie Kazarian and The Hardys during last Thursday’s show but did not compete in that episode.