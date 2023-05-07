Backstage Update On Bad Bunny’s WWE Status, Superstars Reaction To San Juan Street Fight

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight during Saturday night’s WWE Backlash Premium Live Event from Puerto Rico. Click here for more information and videos about what happened to Carlito, Savio Vega, The LWO, and The Judgment Day.

The San Juan Street Fight with Bunny and Priest “absolutely exceeded expectations” among those backstage, according to a new report from WRKDWrestling. Many WWE Superstars were at the Gorilla Position to celebrate with Bad Bunny when he returned to the back.

WWE is hoping to use Bunny in some capacity at SummerSlam, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Bunny has appeared on several WWE shows since performing his “Booker T” single at the 2021 Royal Rumble to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer. The former WWE 24/7 Champion made his ring debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, defeating The Miz and John Morrison with then-babyface Priest. Bunny then competed in the 2022 Royal Rumble, where he entered 27th. He was eliminated as the 26th elimination by Brock Lesnar, who won the match. Bunny had already eliminated Sheamus on his own, and then he and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio eliminated Dolph Ziggler. Bunny returned at WrestleMania 39 to start working with Rey against The Judgment Day, which resulted in The LWO’s return and Bunny joining the faction.

Since the beginning, WWE officials have been impressed with Bunny’s work.