Backstage Update On Bandido’s Status

Wrestling injuries are inevitable, regardless of technique. AEW has dealt with a large number of injured stars in 2024, but several of those wrestlers have begun to return.

AEW talent Bandido has been sidelined after suffering an injury while working a match that aired on a Rampage episode in June 2023, losing to Konosuke Takeshita in singles action. He suffered a wrist injury.

Initially, he was diagnosed with triangular fibrocartilage complex damage. Bandido sought a second opinion before undergoing surgery the following month. Things were looking up for him as Bandido apparently prepared to return to the ring.

However, his return was delayed because the injury did not heal completely and Bandido required more surgery. The original hope was that he would return in April, but that has not happened.

According to Dave Meltzer’s current Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “Bandido still hasn’t been cleared, but he should be soon.“