Backstage Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury And Contract Status With WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, “The Man” of WWE, Becky Lynch, caused quite a stir on social media Monday. As the multi-time Women’s Champion suddenly changed her profile picture, bio, and name, blacked out her account on Twitter. Lynch also made a short tweet stating that she would not be at RAW this evening. She also removed all mentions of WWE and thus, due to Twitter’s new verification program, lost her verification checkmark in the process.

This caused fans to panic, wondering if Becky Lynch was having issues with WWE management, as it mirrored similar actions taken place by fellow Superstar Drew McIntyre. Plus, many felt it could also coincide with Seth Rollins’ promo (or lack thereof) controversy which took place on the RAW After Mania.

I won’t be coming to Raw today. — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 17, 2023

In a new report from Fightful Select, we have learned several details regarding Becky Lynch’s current status within the company.

According to the report, Becky Lynch is currently dealing with a “minor foot injury,” which has worsened over time. The report notes that as of last week, the former Lass Kicker was set to appear on tonight’s RAW in Little Rock. However, this is now no longer the case.

In regards to the 36-year-old’s contract status, Fightful Select reports that Becky Lynch signed a new contract with WWE when she returned in 2021. The deal was for 3 years and is set to expire June 2024. Sources close to the outlet revealed that Lynch and WWE have not negotiated a deal for a contract extension. It should also be noted that the report mentioned that their sources claimed there are zero issues between WWE and Becky Lynch “to their knowledge”.

As of right now, Trish Stratus is still set to appear on Monday Night RAW. The Hall of Famer even poked fun at Lynch’s tweet by replying with a video of her real-life husband Seth Rollins saying “Bye Bye B****” and laughing.

