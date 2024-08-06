Backstage Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Future Following Social Media Post

As PWMania.com previously reported, “The Man” Becky Lynch took to social media to look back on her wrestling career following the airing of her Biography: WWE Legends episode. Lynch said it has been a hell of a career, and being “The Man” was an honor, but being the mom is a privilege.

Many fans assumed that this meant Lynch’s WWE career was over, but a new report has since surfaced providing more details on Lynch’s future.

Fightful Select reports that Lynch has not officially retired from the company, but if she has, WWE has not been informed yet. A source told Fightful that since Lynch is no longer under contract with the company, she could retire and not tell them, but the belief is that Lynch is just enjoying some time off and that the company wants to be respectful to her since she’s done so much for WWE over the years.

WWE believes when the time is right Lynch will get back into the fold.