Backstage Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return

Becky Lynch completed her WWE commitments before her contract with the company expired on June 1st. Lynch chose not to resign and instead took a leave of absence with the intention of returning later. As previously reported by WrestleVotes, Lynch’s name remains on the weekly talent roster.

During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that WWE has had extensive discussions with a number of athletic apparel retailers. The retailers had a list of names they wanted to use if a deal was reached, and Lynch was one of them, sparking pure speculation that she will return to WWE next year.

Joey Votes: “In some interesting merchandising and partnership news, we are told the WWE has had significant talks with multiple athletic apparel retailers. These companies are worldwide and worth in the billions of dollars. So, this is something that WWE is very interested in. The meat and potatoes of this story comes in the form of the names one of these companies asked to use if a deal were to be brokered. We’re told those names include Stone Cold Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, we are told, WWE approved all of those names for conceptual. Again, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch. TC, whether she signed or not. It seems that WWE still holds the rights to Becky Lynch, which is a good sign for her returning at some point, with the big shows on the horizon, the Royal Rumbles, the elimination chambers, of course, Wrestlemania, when, and I’ll say when and not if.”

TC: “Well, I have not seen anything signed. I do not have insight into contract deals being approved or finished, but everything that I can see in here, I really feel that Becky Lynch is in the fold, and she is on her way back. I think sooner rather than later, I don’t think you’re going to have to wait, definitely before Wrestlemania. I would say maybe at the Royal Rumble, maybe even before then, I think that she is ready. I think she’s training for her comeback right now, and she’s definitely someone that still moves the needle when it comes to the women in WWE. This particular retailer that we’re talking about, I know does big business with women and that’s one of the biggest names they can give them, is Becky Lynch. So if this ends up going through as a deal where you see WWE, and this is not, you know, something we haven’t seen before, I know WWE is in a lot of different real retailers now, there’s one in the mall that sells T shirts. I’m thinking, I can’t think of the name. They have those like crop top, Stone Cold shirts that they make….It’s American Eagle, I think maybe, not sure. But they have these offshoot deals that they do that gets their name and their brand out there in places that you normally would not see. WWE merchandise in an attempt to help cross-promote themselves to different demographics. And this particular one’s a large women’s apparel brand, I would say. So it’s a big thing for me that they included Becky Lynch here, and it just tells me that she is signed. She is moving forward with WWE, and I think we’re gonna see her back in the ring sooner rather than later.”