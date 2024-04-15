Backstage Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status

Becky Lynch was unsuccessful in capturing the women’s world title from Rhea Ripley at WWE Wrestlemania 40 Saturday PLE. Becky told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour shortly before WrestleMania that she is in the “final two months” of her WWE contract.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported on Becky’s status with WWE this week. Johnson stated, “We are told that the company is making an effort to ensure that Becky Lynch’s contract is completed before it expires. One source believes Lynch has about 8 weeks left on her current contract, but we have not been able to confirm the accuracy of that claim.”

According to reports last week, Becky and her husband Seth Rollins were taking a break from WWE. Becky commented on the WWE United Kingdom Twitter account’s promotion of the company’s upcoming European tour, writing:

“But the internet said I was taking time off. See you soon, Europe.”