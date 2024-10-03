Backstage Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status

Becky Lynch completed her WWE commitments earlier this year, before her contract with the company expired on June 1. She lost the Women’s World Title to Liv Morgan at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE, then lost to Morgan again two nights later on Raw in a steel cage.

When she left the company, it was reported that Lynch was not expected to join AEW, as WWE officials expected her to return at some point. However, she will not be gone for a short period of time; rather, she will be on an extended leave.

Lynch’s name was mentioned on the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio, which can be found on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon.

Joey Votes stated, “We’ve confirmed that Becky Lynch, her name appears on the roster. Still to this day, her name appears on the weekly roster that comes out with the television script each Monday and Friday. Does that mean she has signed a new deal? Officially, we can’t say that, but what we can say is that she’s still in the mix. She’s still considered part of the team, so to speak, and we’ll see where this goes. But we do know that her name is still part of the company.”

WrestleVotes stated, “It’s a very intriguing thing, because I had heard about this months ago that when she took her hiatus as Triple H has called it on hiatus, her name never really came off the roster. So it was one of the things where, okay, well, did they take it? Did they forget to take it off the internal roster? Is it there for moral support because they want to see Becky Lynch in the future? But as time went on and Becky Lynch’s name remains on the internal roster that the team gets each and every show, it was something I was checking in on and heard, yeah, it looks like she’s still there. It looks like her name’s still there. So did she ever truly become a free agent? Is my first question. Did she ever, you know, have her contract lapse? Was there time added Was there a deal done before she took her hiatus? Like, ‘Hey, let’s get this deal done. You go take your hiatus. We’ll make it feel like you’re a free agent, and then when the time’s right, we’ll have you come back and surprise the world.’ I think that might be the case, but the fact that it remained on the roster is very, very telling to me, and very intriguing. If it’s just an oversight, I can’t believe it is of how buttoned up WWE is about all these sort of things. You see when guys get injured right away. I know there was one. Kiana James was taken off the roster, which is reported by numerous outlets, for whatever injury she was going through. So when those things happen, they’re on top of it. So for the fact that Becky Lynch has been on that roster sheet for as long as she has, tells me that she’s in the fold and in the mix moving here.”

