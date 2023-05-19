Backstage Update On Bray Wyatt No Longer Being Listed Internally On The WWE Roster

Bray Wyatt “is not currently listed in any fashion internally on the WWE roster,” according to a report published on Monday by PWInsiderElite.com.

In an update, WrestleVotes stated, “Regarding the ‘roster rankings’ & Bray Wyatt’s name not listed, I was passed the internal groupings. Names that appeared alongside him in this ‘unassigned’ category that are still listed include Ciampa, Truth, Gable Steveson & Logan Paul. Bray Wyatt is still on payroll however.”

Alexa Bliss could be the “key” to Wyatt’s future with WWE, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Meltzer stated, “If Bliss comes back with no hints toward Wyatt then I’d say they’ve given up on Wyatt coming back any time soon. Bliss and Wyatt were supposed to be linked when Bliss returned.”

