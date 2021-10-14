Backstage Update On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release

There were reportedly multiple issues in the lead-up to WWE releasing Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) back in the summer. It was noted by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast how Wyatt was being a little difficult in the lead-up to his release, and that he had performance issues in the ring, as well as issues with his weight. It was also said that Wyatt just wasn’t happy.

These were not the reasons for Wyatt’s release, according to Zarian, but a number of issues led to the decision to cut the former WWE Universal Champion. It had been reported that Wyatt and others in the company were told that he was released due to budget cuts, but at the time many people in the company reportedly did not believe that was it as Wyatt was a strong merchandise mover and a known money-maker.

This new report notes that while finances weren’t the only reason for Wyatt’s release, it was one of many that led to the departure. It was also reiterated that these release decisions are not cut & dry.

Rotunda has been rumored to be in talks with AEW and Impact Wrestling, but there’s no solid word on where he is headed next. He will be a free agent on 10/29.