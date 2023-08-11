Backstage Update On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Reportedly Battling Major Illness

WWE sources continue to say that we’re getting closer to Bray Wyatt’s return, and that he’s been recovering from a serious illness.

According to a new Fightful Select report, Wyatt is finally getting “closer” to being medically cleared to compete. Wyatt has battled an illness that sources would not reveal, but word is that the illness Wyatt was battling was both career and life-threatening, but Wyatt has significantly improved.

According to reports, Wyatt and WWE officials have collaborated closely to ensure Wyatt’s long-term health is taken into account. According to sources close to Wyatt, he is getting closer to being cleared, and some novel ideas have been proposed. One source stated that some ideas for a possible September return were discussed, but this is meaningless if he does not receive clearance from doctors.

In late July, it was reported that Wyatt’s return was “very close,” and that a return feud had been suggested and approved by all parties involved. The return had been discussed for SummerSlam, but it did not take place. WWE also had plans for different versions of The Wyatt Family.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Wyatt was originally scheduled to wrestle Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but the match was canceled due to Wyatt being afflicted with some sort of illness or physical issue. At the time, Wyatt was not regularly attending WWE TV tapings and had not appeared since the February 27 RAW, where he was featured in a pre-taped segment. By mid-May, Wyatt’s future was still uncertain, but it was confirmed that he was still under contract, as was Uncle Howdy (aka Bo Dallas), but Wyatt was not listed on the WWE roster in any way. In mid-May, it was also reported that Wyatt was not medically cleared to compete, but he remained optimistic and wanted to return. Another update stated that Wyatt’s situation was “up to management and him.”