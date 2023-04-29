Backstage Update On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status Amidst Internet Speculation

Both Bray Wyatt and fans are looking forward to his return to WWE television.

It was claimed that Wyatt was ill after Wyatt missed a WWE house show at MSG and disappeared from television. Due to this, WWE decided against having Wyatt face Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania.

There was some hope going into this year’s WWE Draft that the company might delay Wyatt’s return in favor of a shock appearance, much like they did with AJ Styles on the first night of the Draft during Friday’s SmackDown.

Not only did that not occur, but there is still no sign that Wyatt will soon make a comeback.

Wyatt is reportedly looking forward to his WWE TV return.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, “Bray Wyatt was overcoming an illness as of WrestleMania weekend, and wasn’t in the creative plans. However, he’s told people close to him he’s excited to make his way back whenever he’s able.”

During his podcast, former WCW star Konnan noted the following about Wyatt:

“Somebody told me this in WWE, one of the wrestlers, that there’s something wrong with him physically. So, I don’t know if he’s injured or what, but yeah.”

