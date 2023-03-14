Backstage Update On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status And WrestleMania 39 Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, despite being advertised for a match against LA Knight at the March 12th 2023 WWE live event at Madison Square Garden, Bray Wyatt did not appear and is reportedly dealing with a “physical issue” at the moment.

Neither Wyatt nor Bobby Lashley appeared on this week’s episode of WWE RAW to hype their WrestleMania 39 match. Lashley did, however, tweeted, “I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on Wyatt’s status during Wrestling Observer Radio:

“From what I understand, the match is still on for WrestleMania, and he should be back very soon. That’s pretty much all I can say – there is something to it, but I’m not at liberty to discuss it. As far as I know, everything I’ve been told is that it’s not a creative issue or anything like that.”