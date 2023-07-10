Backstage Update On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status

Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE television after being sidelined for several months will require fans to be patient.

Wyatt was diagnosed with an illness in March, according to previous reports. When he disappeared from television, his storyline, which included Alexa Bliss and Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy, came to an end. As a result, WWE scrapped plans for Wyatt to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39.

Wyatt was seen out in public a few months ago and appeared to be in good spirits.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Wyatt is still not medically cleared to return to the ring.

According to the report, “Wyatt is still sidelined and not cleared for action. We’re told that he’s still awaiting clearance and hopeful for a return whenever that occurs.”

Because of Wyatt’s status, there hasn’t been any significant creative plans for him in recent months.