Backstage Update On Brian Cage’s Status With AEW/ROH

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage is said to have re-signed with AEW.

Cage’s AEW contract was set to expire at the end of March, following the ROH Supercard of Honor, where The Embassy retained their titles over AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik. As the month began, Cage was technically working as a free agent. There was some talk about AEW possibly extending Cage’s contract due to injury time, which would have kept him with the company until at least the end of June, but Cage refused because he wanted to explore free agency.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select states that Cage signed a long-term, multi-year contract extension with AEW and ROH this week.

Throughout the negotiation process, Cage worked with an agent. He had top talent from both WWE and AEW pushing for him to sign, and while WWE was interested in hiring him, he preferred AEW’s offer. Following Supercard of Honor, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan was asked about Cage’s status, and he stated that he wanted Cage to stay with the company for a long time.

AEW officials reportedly worked hard in the last few weeks to get the deal done, and it was agreed upon in principle by the time the new creative began with Swerve Strickland on Friday’s AEW Rampage.