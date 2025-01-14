Backstage Update On Broadcast Plans For AEW Grand Slam Australia

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that, based on what AEW President Tony Khan has said in the past, their Grand Slam Australia event will be available for all MAX subscribers. However, that has not been confirmed yet. The report also mentioned that the show will not be a PPV, but everyone can watch it, as Khan has said before.

Meltzer said, “I’m presuming it’s a MAX special; it’s definitely not a pay-per-view. Tony Khan said way back that because of the time, it’s going to start in the middle of the night. So because of the time, he said it makes no sense to put it on pay-per-view because people watch pay-per-views live and it’s in the middle of the night so people won’t watch live…”

AEW Grand Slam Australia will be held on Saturday, February 15, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia.