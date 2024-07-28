Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s Potential Return To WWE

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that lawyers have advised WWE to stay away from Brock Lesnar at the moment due to his connection to Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the company. This comes after WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said he was open to a conversation with Lesnar about a potential return.

Meltzer said, “If Brock calls and goes ‘I wanna come back for WrestleMania this year,’ I was told that the lawyers advised nothing to do with Brock right now.”

Despite Lesnar not officially being named in the lawsuit, it was later revealed by The Wall Street Journal that Lesnar was the name referenced in connection to the lawsuit.

Whether or not Lesnar does return to the WWE at some point remains to be seen.