Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

UFC legend and former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been on a hiatus from the WWE for several months now after he was mentioned in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Lesnar was unnamed and simply referred to as a former UFC champion involved in the case, but he was later identified by the Wall Street Journal.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were talks of Lesnar being a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble, but that is something that can’t happen for the time being.

As of this writing, Lesnar is reportedly unable to return until those in charge, and others in legal, change their minds, and as soon as that happens, The Beast Incarnate will be back.