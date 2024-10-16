Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

Speculation about Brock Lesnar’s possible comeback began when he was mentioned during Monday’s WWE Raw.

On a recent Backstage Pass Q&A, it was asked whether Lesnar would return to WWE. According to Bill Apter, WWE officials have stated that they are in talks, and WrestleVotes has said “yes.” This is when speculation became more intense.

It has been reported for months that Lesnar will not be brought back if both parties agree until WWE’s legal team clears him in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against John Laurinaitis, Vince McMahon, and WWE. The lawsuit named a former WWE/UFC heavyweight champion, who was later identified as Lesnar.

After the lawsuit was filed, WWE removed him from the WWE 2K25 video game and scrapped creative plans for him. He is still listed on WWE.com’s talent roster.

According to Fightful Select, there are currently no plans for him to return, and what was said on WrestleVotes Radio was “denied within the company on a high level.” According to a source, “There are no creative plans in place for Lesnar, and if conversations have occurred, we’ve not been briefed on that.”

The report added that no new producers have been created for him, and Lesnar is one of a few names who have not been mentioned on television in recent months. Regarding the Raw references, those close to Cody Rhodes, who made one of them, said they had heard nothing about Lesnar’s status change as of this week.

Fightful also reported that they had not heard any creative pitches for him in months, with one source saying they would be surprised if Lesnar returned while the feds investigated the allegations.