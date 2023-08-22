Backstage Update On Bryan Danielson Heading Into AEW All In

Bryan Danielson will be attending AEW All In in London.

Danielson is currently out of action due to a broken arm suffered earlier this summer at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, but Fightful Select has confirmed that he will be in London this weekend for All In. Danielson is scheduled to be at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, but he will not wrestle because he has not been medically cleared.

Danielson has been assisting with AEW creative recently and will most likely be at All In to assist backstage, but there’s always the chance he’ll make a non-wrestling appearance on the All In broadcast.

On today’s All In media call, AEW President Tony Khan stated that Danielson was originally scheduled to compete in a major match on Sunday, but he did not elaborate. Danielson vs. Kenny Omega was reportedly considered for All In as a rematch to their 30-minute time limit draw on September 22, 2021, which was the opening match on the inaugural Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from New York City. Omega vs. Danielson II was considered for All In before Danielson broke his arm, and the match was briefly considered after the injury, as officials hoped Danielson would be ready for a return. It was later discovered that the injury was more serious than originally thought, forcing AEW to make several creative changes.

You can check out the complete media call below: