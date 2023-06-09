Backstage Update On Bryan Danielson’s Behind-The-Scenes Role With AEW

As PWMania.com previously rpeorted, Bryan Danielson has been assisting AEW President Tony Khan with the creative process in AEW while continuing to wrestle as an active wrestler.

Bryan has become more important in his role, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wretling Observer Newsletter, and he assisted Khan in putting together last week’s “Championship Friday” edition of AEW Rampage.

Meltzer said, “Danielson was described as someone who adds good input into any booking conversation. It was said when Khan is booking ideas and he’s in the room with him, he pushes Khan to think harder and improves his thinking, like he adds more enthusiasm to Khan.”