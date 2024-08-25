Backstage Update On Bryan Danielson’s Health Ahead Of AEW All In

AEW star Bryan Danielson has revealed in recent weeks that his neck is pretty banged up and he will need surgery once he retires from in-ring competition as it is not in good condition.

Fightful Select reports that when Danielson said doctors didn’t want him to wrestle prior to All In, that was mostly true and the company has been working under the knowledge that Danielson would not be available as often as he had been in the past. Danielson was given the green light to compete at All In and in a match against Jeff Jarrett, but he was not cleared to take part in Blood & Guts, which he ended up not doing.

Danielson’s storyline heading into All In has been planned since the spring. It is believed that AEW will try to get him under some sort of working agreement once this current run is over, but Danielson has been working without a contract for three weeks now.

Danielson is still handling his roles on the creative team and disciplinary committee as that was the terms of his talent deal. After he’s done wrestling, Danielson is expected to remain with AEW in some form. He previously said he wants to stick around once his neck is repaired, noting he’d only go back to WWE if he felt he was needed. WWE has reportedly not reached out, although he is “widely-loved” in both companies.