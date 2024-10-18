Backstage Update On Bryan Danielson’s Health

Bryan Danielson lost his AEW World Heavyweight Championship to Jon Moxley in the main event of the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view at the Tacoma Dome. The match stipulated that if Danielson lost, he would have to retire from wrestling full-time.

After the match, Danielson was attacked by the Black Pool Combat Club, which caused him to be removed from television because he was scheduled to have neck surgery. Danielson has stated that he intends to wrestle on a part-time basis going forward.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Danielson intends to have an MRI to determine the extent of the damage to his neck. He had gotten one not long ago, and it had caused damage all the way down his neck.

Meltzer stated, “What happens next depends on if the level of damage is the same as it was or if it has worsened, and if not, by how much. The hope is that he won’t need surgery and can heal up strong enough with stem cell treatment therapy. But if not, he’ll have to undergo surgery. If or when he can return to the ring depends on how well all of this goes.”

We wish Danielson speedy recovery.