Backstage Update On Carlito’s Status And WWE Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was reported in late June that former WWE Intercontinental & United States Champion Carlito would make his official return on last week’s WWE SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Carlito did not appear on television, and according to PWInsider, he was not present backstage for the show.

While Carlito was not present in New York City for Friday’s SmackDown, WWE sources confirmed that he traveled to the Northeast region of the country that weekend. Carlito was also seen at an airport on Sunday, waiting for a flight from Pittsburgh, PA. It’s worth noting that WWE’s medical program is based in Pittsburgh.

According to a WWE source, Carlito’s return on last week’s SmackDown “would have been lost in the wake of The Bloodline,” so it was best he didn’t return that night.

When Carlito returns, he is expected to join the SmackDown roster.

Carlito made a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash in May to assist Bad Bunny in defeating Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight.