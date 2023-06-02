Backstage Update On Carlito’s WWE Status, McKenzie Mitchell Debuting On SmackDown?

– WWE NXT interviewer McKenzie Mitchell is currently in Wilkes-Barre, PA for tonight’s SmackDown, according to PWInsider. There’s no word on why WWE brought Mitchell to the taping or what her role, if any, will be.

– Former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion Carlito was in Orlando for WWE on Thursday, but it’s unclear why he was there. Last month, the veteran pro wrestler made a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash to help fight off The Judgment Day, defeating Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight.

Carlito expressed interest in doing additional work with WWE following Backlash. According to a post-show report, WWE officials were “very happy” with Carlito’s return, with several people backstage commenting on how much he had matured since his last significant run in 2010. There had been several pitches in recent years to bring Carlito in for brief or full-time runs, and while word from Backlash Weekend indicated that Carlito’s appearance was only a one-time occurrence, it was also stated that this could change at any time.

