Backstage Update On Charlette Renegade’s AEW And ROH Status

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question about Charlette Renegade. While her twin sister, Robyn Renegade, has been featured on ROH throughout this year, Charlette has not wrestled in ROH since December 2023. Her last documented match occurred in November 2024.

Sapp noted that there were tentative plans to bring Charlette back to AEW and ROH television, but those plans fell through. He also mentioned discussions about involving the Renegade Twins with AEW Women’s World Champion Mercedes Moné, a rumor that surfaced last year.

Regarding her current situation, Sapp reports that Charlette recently married another wrestler, Hunter Knott. Additionally, she has started apprenticing at a family barbershop owned by her grandfather, aiming to help sustain its operation for three generations.

The Renegade Sisters debuted in AEW in January 2022 on AEW Dark, where they faced TayJay (Tay Conti and Anna Jay).