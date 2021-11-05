Backstage Update On Charlotte Flair’s Heat Over Recent Incident With Becky Lynch

PWMania.com Staff
A WWE source has reportedly described the situation with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as a “tricky” one. As we’ve noted, the October 22 edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch participate in a championship exchange segment, moderated by Sonya Deville, where they switched titles due to the WWE Draft. Tension between the two reportedly led to an off-script moment in the segment, which caused a backstage confrontation between Flair and Lynch.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Flair is a “tricky situation” for multiple reasons, but mainly because she’s not the only guilty party.

“Charlotte is a tricky situation. Not just because she’s a star in a division with very few stars. But because she’s not the only guilty party. Discipline her and you have to discipline quite a few people,” a WWE source reportedly stated.

Flair was back in action last Friday night as she defeated Shotzi in a non-title bout. WWE did have Flair scheduled for media to promote last week’s SmackDown, but they pulled her on the day of the interviews, likely to avoid any awkward exchanges.

