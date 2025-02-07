Backstage Update On Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania 41 Plans

Since winning the Women’s Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair has been making her presence felt across WWE programming, appearing on Raw, NXT, and soon SmackDown to build anticipation for her WrestleMania 41 title challenge.

Flair has teased going after multiple champions, including Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT Women’s Champion Giulia, and Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. She is set to appear on SmackDown this week for a face-to-face segment with Stratton, who is widely expected to be her WrestleMania 41 opponent.

While Flair has portrayed a babyface since her return, SportsKeeda’s Dr. Chris Featherstone reports that the internal feeling in WWE is that she will transition into a heel role leading into WrestleMania. Originally, plans called for her to remain a babyface, but with over two months until the event, WWE could adjust her presentation.

Flair has hinted at keeping her decision open until the night of the show, leaving fans speculating about which championship she will ultimately pursue on WWE’s biggest stage.