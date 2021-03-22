Backstage Update On Charlotte’s WWE Status

Charlotte Flair is reportedly not expected to be at tonight’s WWE RAW in person, according to Fightful Select. There’s been a lot of speculation on Flair’s status after she was not on last week’s RAW and she was pulled from the WrestleMania 37 ticket graphics. While she is not expected to be at RAW in person tonight, it was noted that the company hopes to have her back soon.

Flair’s absence has nothing to do with any upcoming acting roles, and nothing to do with the release of her fiance, Andrade. There was some speculation among fans that Flair may have “held out” for WWE to grant Andrade’s request, but that is not the case.

Flair was rumored to face RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at WrestleMania 37 at one point.