Backstage Update On Chelsea Green’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Role

Despite being the current WWE United States Champion, Chelsea Green is not currently booked for a match at WrestleMania 41. However, according to Fightful.com, multiple creative ideas have been pitched behind the scenes—including a hosting role, a continuation of her feud with Zelina Vega, and even an Open Challenge scenario that could involve surprise names.

Among those floated for a potential challenge are Alexa Bliss and Nikki Bella.

During a recent Fanatics Live Signing, Nikki Bella added fuel to the speculation fire, hinting that she’s ready if the call comes:

“I’m waiting for her to have an open challenge call-out because I might just show up. I keep all my stuff on me just in case.”

WWE has not finalized its full format for WrestleMania 41, and Green’s role could still develop depending on how the card shapes up in the final days. Whether or not she steps into the ring, Chelsea has remained a visible and entertaining presence across WWE programming, and a last-minute twist involving a Bella Twin showdown or surprise opponent remains entirely possible.