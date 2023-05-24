Backstage Update On CM Punk And AEW, Legal Rumors, AEW Collision, More

Despite rumors about CM Punk and AEW, a new report from Fightful Select claims that the two sides have kept in touch over the last week.

Wrestling reporter Raj Giri stated during a Twitter Spaces chat that AEW sent Punk a legal notice days ago, stating that he must comply or face legal action. Fightful reports that Punk was sent some documents to sign over the last week, but they were unable to confirm any legal threat. The documents covered speaking about specific subjects, disparagement clauses, and ensuring Punk appears at scheduled TV tapings, primarily to protect AEW in a variety of situations.

There have been productive conversations on the Punk side of things in the last week, but no context was provided. Punk is expected to attend the first AEW Collision taping on Saturday, June 17.

AEW has yet to announce the Collision premiere date for the United Center in Chicago, and word is that they are looking into other venues for that night. The location of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville has been rumored but not confirmed.

