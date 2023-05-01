Backstage Update On CM Punk Attending Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk was at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Chicago. Mercedes Mone extended an invitation to him to go, and he accepted it as she was going to be there to support Trinity, who was wrestling KiLynn King at the tapings.

There has been much discussion regarding Punk’s reasons for attending WWE RAW last Monday, but all indications suggest that he only went to say hello to old friends since he was on the same flight as some of the WWE talent.

Punk reportedly played Uno and spoke with “over a dozen” Impact Wrestling stars while he was there, according to Fightful Select. Everyone there said Punk was “pleasant” and seemed “happy to be there,” and he reportedly had kind words to say for a couple of wrestlers he met.

If you’re wondering about his status with AEW, it’s believed that he will be the main star of the AEW Collision series when it premieres on TNT next month.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.