Backstage Update on Cody Rhodes Following Recovery From Surgery

Cody Rhodes has been billed as a top WWE star since his comeback to the business earlier this year at WrestleMania 38. He had excellent matches with Seth Rollins before being sidelined by a torn pectoral muscle.

His most recent match was at Hell in a Cell, where he defeated Rollins before undergoing surgery for the injury.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rhodes “appears to be a little ahead of schedule in healing.” Currently, he is working with DDP.

In Rhodes’ “real life,” things are said to be “normal,” yet “any upper body weights he can use are extremely light.” Meltzer further stated that no firm date for his return has been set. Even if a date were set, WWE would most likely keep it quiet in order to have a huge return for Rhodes.

In previous interviews, Rhodes has hinted that he will make a comeback during the Royal Rumble match next year. It’s also probable that he’ll appear at the Day 1 event in January because it’s in Atlanta, where he grew up and still lives.