Backstage Update On Conflicting Reports About Jade Cargill’s Injury Status

WWE fans are wondering about Jade Cargill’s status after she was attacked by an unknown attacker on SmackDown a week ago.

Cargill was initially expected to be out of action for some time after WWE taped an angle in which she was put out on top of a car on an episode of SmackDown Live. As Dave Meltzer previously stated, Cargill’s absence from stories was to cover for a legitimate injury, with the expectation that she would be out of action for at least three months, if not more.

WrestleVotes reported that he had heard WWE was planning to strip Cargill and Bianca Belair of the Women’s Tag Team Titles. However, PWInsider.com reported on Thursday that Cargill was not hurt and that the unidentified attacker aspect was done as a storyline.

According to Dave Meltzer’s current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, numerous versions are floating around, including one that conceals a legitimate injury. One person informed Meltzer that it appears that no one, even her friends, knows what the injury is or why it occurred. A WWE executive said she was hurt, and the stories denying this are incorrect. In another version, the injury was intended to create a political backstage issue.

One idea about the mystery attacker is that it could lead to a feud between Cargill and Belair.