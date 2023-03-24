Backstage Update On Cora Jade’s WWE NXT Status

For the past few months, Cora Jade has been pushed as a key figure in the WWE NXT women’s division, but many fans have noticed that Jade has recently been missing from TV.

When Jade joined NXT in 2021, she was promoted as a babyface superstar before attacking Roxanne Perez, which prompted her heel turn.

Before being removed from an advertised match against Lyra Valkyria, Jade was last seen in January. She blacked out her social media accounts following her absence, but she has shared some images from a recent photo shoot.

Jade has been sidelined with “an undisclosed injury,” according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which explains why she hasn’t been on television.

Meltzer wrote, “The reason Cora Jade hasn’t been around is that she suffered an undisclosed injury nearly two months back.”

We hope Jade recovers quickly. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.