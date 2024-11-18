Backstage Update On Danhausen’s Status With AEW

According to Fightful Select, Danhausen is still under contract with AEW until the summer of 2025 but he is not being utilized on TV at the moment and there are no creative plans in place for his return.

AEW believes Danhausen prefers to appear on Indie shows over Collision. When Danhausen did not appear during the Halloween season shows, it was discovered that both sides have not maintained regular communication over the past six months.

Although Danhausen was initially scheduled to return from his injury about a year ago, with pitches even being made to bring him back soon, and Bryan Danielson being one of his key supporters, those plans never materialized and that led to him voicing his frustrations directly to AEW President Tony Khan.

Danhausen informed the promotion that he couldn’t return due to family-related matters, however these circumstances evolved overtime.

Danhausen was participating in independent events during this time, which fueled AEW’s belief that he was not interested in working their shows for the foreseeable future.

Danhausen last wrestled for AEW at their Worlds End PPV in December of 2023.