Backstage Update On Daniel Bryan’s WWE Contract

Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract reportedly expired last week, or was set to expire last week. As we’ve noted, Bryan lost the big Career vs. Title match to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Friday’s SmackDown and per the stipulation, he is now banned from the blue brand. Bryan was quickly moved to the WWE Alumni roster after the show.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that multiple sources in and outside of WWE have indicated that Bryan’s WWE contract either expired last week, or was set to expire last week following the loss to Reigns. High level sources noted that they had heard of the contract expiring, but that Bryan had not spoken openly about his contract status, at least that they were aware of.

There’s also been no talk of any particular farewells backstage at SmackDown as if Bryan wasn’t going to be around moving forward, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that these farewells didn’t happen privately.

It should be noted that this does not mean Bryan is leaving WWE, or hasn’t re-signed since last week, or that he won’t work for WWE without being under contract. Bryan has reportedly been vocal about doing some unconventional work with WWE, and for WWE, as he has talked about in recent interviews. The only thing that can be confirmed at this point is that multiple people within WWE had heard that Bryan’s deal was expiring.