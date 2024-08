As PWMania.com previously reported, Daniel Garcia made his return to the company at Sunday’s AEW All In: London PPV. He appeared during the American Championship Match, stopping MJF from using a foreign object and helping Ospreay regain the title.

According to PWInsider.com, Garcia has yet to sign a new contract with the company, and he is still in talks on re-signing a new one.

As of now, Garcia’s contract is still set to expire in October.