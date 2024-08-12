Backstage Update On Daniel Garcia’s AEW Status And WWE Interest

According to Fightful Select, Daniel Garcia’s contract with AEW is set to expire this fall and there is interest from both AEW to keep him and WWE to bring him in when that time comes.

Garcia’s AEW deal was said to be up in October, with a top name in the company under the impression that he will remain with All Elite Wrestling and even speculated that Garcia had already re-signed.

The report also states that there is no truth to that and Garcia has yet to re-sign with the company. Prior to signing with AEW, Garcia did have a tryout with WWE, so it is possible that he jumps ship to the WWE. Garcia was last seen being attacked by MJF following an AEW International Championship Match against Will Ospreay.