Backstage Update On Daniel Garcia’s Future With AEW

Since its launch in 2019, AEW has been able to sign and develop a large number of talent who have gone on to become big stars for the company or moved on to other promotions such as WWE.

Daniel Garcia falls into that category. However, his future has been much discussed by fans since he was written off television last month in an episode of Dynamite. MJF laid him out here, turning heel moments after Garcia lost the AEW International Championship to Will Ospreay.

WWE was reportedly interested in Garcia in 2021, but Garcia chose to join AEW instead. It is unclear whether they remain interested in the young AEW star.

Ibou of WrestlePurists reported earlier this week that Garcia was written off TV in a way that protects AEW if he does not return and sign a new contract. Dave Meltzer later noted that Garcia had not signed a new deal with AEW as of last month. Bryan Alvarez also confirmed the WrestlePurists’ report.

Meltzer and Alvarez stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW officials believe he will remain with the company.

Alvarez said, “I can tell you this: nothing is official. But if people there do believe that Garcia is most likely re-signing.”

Meltzer added, “That’s what I’ve been hearing. But until he re-signs, it’s like whatever.”

