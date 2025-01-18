Backstage Update On Darby Allin’s Absence From AEW TV

As PWMania.com previously reported, Darby Allin is taking time off from AEW to focus on his upcoming Mount Everest climb. Because of this, he was written off TV. However, this drew some criticism from people online, as some said he shouldn’t be leaving the company when he is in the middle of a storyline with the Death Riders.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Allin leaving was always part of the plan, and the dates have been known for some time. The report also mentioned that everything that led to his absence was part of the long-term plan for him in AEW, and it was said to be a way for Death Riders to get heat by beating him up multiple times.

Allin has previously said he hopes to return before AEW All In: Texas.