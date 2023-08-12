Backstage Update On Direction Of The Bloodline Storyline Now That Jey Uso Has “Quit” WWE

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso “quit” the company after a brawl with his brother Jimmy. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following about the storyline’s future:

“The word backstage at Smackdown was that neither The Usos nor Solo Sikoa will be at next week’s taping in Toronto, so unless they pre-taped a segment, don’t expect a lot of storyline being furthered for the Bloodline next week. Roman Reigns was never slated for next week.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, at least one creative force in WWE wishes to delay the first “Brother vs. Brother” match between The Usos until WrestleMania 40. Jey revealed to Ariel Helwani just prior to the 2023 Money in the Bank PLE that his dream match would be against Jimmy at WrestleMania.

He said, “Before our career is done, that’s our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at Wrestlemania because it’s like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy man.”