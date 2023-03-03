Backstage Update On Dragon Lee’s WWE Status And A Possible First Feud

Top international talent Dragon Lee is set to make his WWE debut soon.

Lee officially signed with WWE in late December, with plans to start in January, but visa issues have prevented him from arriving. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is hoping Lee will be ready to start next week.

It was noted that Lee’s start date is not confirmed, but it is expected to be next week. Lee and his family were scheduled to arrive in Orlando in January to begin training at the WWE Performance Center.

There has been speculation that Lee is feuding with Grayson Waller, but this is based solely on a tweet made this week.

On Tuesday’s Roadblock go-home edition of WWE NXT, Waller addressed WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels from his swimming pool, ahead of their Grayson Waller Effect segment at Roadblock. Lee responded to the tweet with a dig at Waller, as seen below.

“You talk too much,” Lee wrote in a tweet.

“Wait a minute, who are you?” Waller responded with a GIF.

Lee then responded with screenshots of a conversation they had in the Instagram comments section when Lee’s signing was announced. “Can’t wait to slap the Lucha loser,” Waller wrote after that exchange.

Lee responded in December, saying, ““really ??? I wanna see that [wink face emoji]”

It’s unclear whether this is just a social media back and forth between two wrestlers, or if it will lead to some sort of TV angle.

The aforementioned tweets can be found below:

You talk too much — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) March 1, 2023