Backstage Update On Dralistico And RUSH’s AEW Futures

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW/ROH star Dralistico recently attracted attention by posting a photo of himself behind bars on his Twitter (X) account. The caption read, “Maybe not for long?” Shortly after, his brother, RUSH, who is also signed to AEW and ROH, shared his own message on Twitter (X), stating, “See you 2027 🔥👊🏿.”

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed the cryptic messages from RUSH and Dralistico. Alvarez mentioned that Dralistico’s AEW contract is set to expire soon. Meltzer noted that Dralistico is not injured but is simply not being utilized by AEW. Speculating about their future if they leave AEW, Meltzer indicated that options in Mexico may be limited, since a return to CMLL wouldn’t be viable for financial reasons.

Meltzer also speculated that RUSH might join his brother, Dragon Lee, in WWE, though he expressed concerns that RUSH’s hard-hitting style might be a poor fit for the promotion. He remarked that WWE tends to be more controlling than AEW and that RUSH may struggle with that environment. Furthermore, Meltzer emphasized RUSH’s physical style, noting that it might not meet WWE’s standards. He suggested that Dralistico could also head to WWE, where he could work alongside his brother Dragon Lee, who is already on the WWE roster, or even join AAA, which is part of the WWE and TKO umbrella.

Dralistico hasn’t appeared on AEW programming since June 6, when he teamed up with RUSH and Sammy Guevara in a losing effort against The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong), former AEW World Trios Champions. RUSH hasn’t been seen on AEW programming since early July, when he defeated Jordan Cruz on Collision. The timeline for either RUSH or Dralistico’s return to AEW and/or ROH television remains uncertain. RUSH is a former two-time ROH World Champion and a former ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside Sammy Guevara. The expiration date of his current AEW deal is also unknown.