Backstage Update On Drew Gulak’s New WWE Deal

Smackdown superstar Drew Gulak has signed a new multiyear contract with WWE. Gulak briefly became a free agent a few weeks ago when his previous contract expired. His re-signing was confirmed earlier this week and he was added back to the WWE.com Smackdown roster. The Wrestling Observer reported the following on Gulak staying with WWE:

“Drew Gulak is also back on Smackdown after both sides agreed to terms for a multi-year deal. During the week, some people we know had tried to contact him for dates and he turned people down and the word going around was that he clearly had a destination”

Gulak is rumored to return on tonight’s Smackdown show.