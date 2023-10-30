Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre Signing A New WWE Contract

The year 2024 will be interesting for WWE as they look to lock down several superstar contracts and finalize a new TV deal for the rights to RAW after securing the rights to SmackDown with the USA Network.

Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract is coming to an end, and his future with the company has been a hot topic recently as he prepares for his next big match.

McIntyre will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at the Crown Jewel PLE on Saturday. Because of his contract status, some fans were surprised that the company would put McIntyre in this position.

This comes after McIntyre left WWE following WrestleMania 39, citing frustration with creative and negotiations for a new WWE contract that expires next year.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, despite social media rumors that McIntyre had signed a new contract, that is not the case. He has not re-signed.

McIntyre’s contract is set to expire in five months, most likely before WrestleMania 40. He joins Becky Lynch as players whose contracts are set to expire in 2024.