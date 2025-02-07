Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s Status For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre is expected to make his return to WWE TV on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, following a week of uncertainty surrounding his status. PWInsider.com reports that multiple WWE sources believe McIntyre will appear, with one source suggesting that his official move to SmackDown could be confirmed as early as tonight.

McIntyre was absent from Monday Night Raw after his controversial Royal Rumble exit, where he reportedly expressed frustration with a fellow wrestler prioritizing high-impact moves over match storytelling. PWInsider.com previously revealed that McIntyre’s elimination was originally planned for earlier in the match, before Logan Paul’s entrance. The intended scenario saw him face off with Damian Priest, tease eliminating Jey Uso, and then be eliminated by Priest to set up their WrestleMania 41 feud. However, timing issues disrupted these plans, and it has since been reported that LA Knight was the wrestler McIntyre was frustrated with.

Despite speculation about tension between McIntyre and WWE, both sides have remained in regular communication since his abrupt exit at the Royal Rumble. WWE sources have also acknowledged the overwhelming fan support for McIntyre on social media, and the company reportedly has big plans for him moving forward.

If his move to SmackDown is made official, it could set the stage for McIntyre’s next major storyline, potentially leading into WrestleMania 41. Fans will be watching closely to see how his return unfolds.