Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Contract And Future

WWE officials are reportedly interested in extending Drew McIntyre’s contract.

As PWMania.com previously reported, McIntyre’s WWE contract is coming to an end, but the two parties have yet to agree on terms for a new contract. Multiple sources confirmed today that McIntyre’s contract is not up “immediately,” but is in its final year.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the contract will expire “within the next nine months,” which corresponds to the original timeline. McIntyre reportedly stated that he would wait until the expiration date was much closer before signing anything because there are a number of factors to consider.

McIntyre is one of several WWE Superstars whose contracts will expire by the end of 2024. Following the launch of AEW in 2019, WWE signed dozens of talent to 5-year contracts, with many of them being cut but later re-signed during the pandemic.

WWE officials are eager to keep McIntyre, as expected, and hope to engage him in contract negotiations later this year.

McIntyre is expected to be approached by AEW, NJPW, and other companies.

McIntyre and Sheamus will face WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in a Triple Threat on WrestleMania 39’s Night 2 this Sunday.